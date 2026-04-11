PREVIEW: US, Iranian delegations will discuss conflict resolution in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, April 11. /TASS/. Representatives from the United States and Iran will meet in Islamabad to discuss a settlement to the conflict. The talks are scheduled to begin on Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed.

Iran’s delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital on Friday night. It also includes Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian state broadcaster reported. US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American negotiating team. According to White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the American delegation also includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner.

On Friday evening, Ghalibaf said that the US had failed to fulfill two truce terms that must be met before the start of negotiations, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets. The Islamic Republic’s state television claims that Iran will begin negotiations with the US if Washington accepts all of Tehran’s preconditions. An informed source told TASS that the meeting will be extremely tense as Tehran’s demands to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon are not being met.

The search for compromises based on Tehran’s ten-point proposal is expected to be the central theme of the talks. These include the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the territory of the Islamic Republic, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region.