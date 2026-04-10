Isaacman to attend manned Soyuz launch no earlier than July, NASA tells TASS

WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman intends to attend the next manned Soyuz launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, which will take place no earlier than July of this year, a NASA spokesperson told TASS.

The NASA administrator "plans to attend a crewed launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, where NASA astronaut Anil Menon is scheduled to make his first trip to the International Space Station, traveling aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS·29 spacecraft with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina no earlier than July," the spokesperson said.

Isaacman "will continue to meet with the heads of all international space agencies that NASA collaborates with aboard the space station," the spokesperson noted when commenting on the possibility of a personal meeting between Isaacman and Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov.