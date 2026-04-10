Russian diplomat cautions UK against provocations targeting ships in English Channel

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Potential British provocations to intercept ships in the English Channel will have consequences, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin warned as he doubted, however, that the United Kingdom will dare take such actions.

"They will have legal and political consequences. As regards violations of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, there is a tribunal. it is based in Hamburg," the Russian diplomat told Vesti television, referring to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. "And there are opportunities for legal prosecution," he added.

However, the Russian diplomat continued, Britain will hardly venture to intercept ships in the English Channel, for it currently does not have interceptor vessels at its disposal. "And yet they are considering a potential landing operation. That, too, would be too risky, especially in the English Channel. So, judging from what I have been reading of late, actually, such an operation, a non-military one, is considered extremely risky," he concluded.