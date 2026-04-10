Record 25 countries take part in Russian Venture Forum in Kazan

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Representatives from 25 countries participated in the 20th Russian Venture Forum (RVF) in Kazan this year, marking an all-time record for the event, Damir Galiev, Director of the Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan, told TASS on the sidelines of the forum.

"This year, we reached a historic high with 25 countries attending the RVF—guests from the CIS, Africa, and Asia, including Middle Eastern nations," he said.

Galiev emphasized that invitations were also extended to representatives from EAEU, BRICS, and SCO member states, as well as international technology and investment organizations.

According to the official, it is crucial to maintain a balance between "promoting exports and international cooperation" and preventing "brain drain." "One of the forum’s objectives is to serve as a platform for attracting foreign talent, ensuring that 'brains' do not drain away, but rather come to us with their ideas and solutions, integrate into cooperation chains, and implement their projects here," Galiev added.

The 20th Russian Venture Forum is being held in Kazan on April 8-10. This year’s central theme is "Technological Leadership - Investments in the Future.".