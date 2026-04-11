US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran — Reuters

LONDON, April 11. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for negotiations with the Iranian delegation, Reuters news agency reported on Saturday citing its source.

According to the source, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner have also arrived in the capital of Pakistan for the peace talks.

Iran’s delegation led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Pakistani capital on Friday night. It also includes Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian state broadcaster reported.

On Friday evening, Ghalibaf said that the US had failed to fulfill two truce terms that must be met before the start of negotiations, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

The Islamic Republic’s state television claims that Iran will begin negotiations with the US if Washington accepts all of Tehran’s preconditions. An informed source told TASS that the meeting will be extremely tense as Tehran’s demands to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon are not being met.

The search for compromises based on Tehran’s ten-point proposal is expected to be the central theme of the talks. These include the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the territory of the Islamic Republic, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, compensation payments, and the withdrawal of American forces from the region.