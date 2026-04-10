Asian nations press US to extend sanctions relief on Russian oil — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. A number of Asian countries, including India and the Philippines, are lobbying the US Treasury Department to extend sanctions relief for Russian oil purchases set to expire on April 11, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, pressure on Washington from Asian nations is met with resistance from European allies. The Indian delegation in Washington is also seeking an extension of relief for Iranian oil and expanded exemptions for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez described the efforts to prolong the Russian oil waiver as a "work in progress."

Pressure from Asian countries has intensified amid a surge in global oil prices—up more than 30% since the start of the US-Israeli military operation—and energy shortages caused by the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent characterized the waivers as a "deliberate short-term measure."

Earlier, the Semafor news portal, citing former US officials, reported that the US administration is expected to extend the sanctions relief on Russian oil this week.