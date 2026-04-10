Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Yesterday, Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Miropolskoye in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Dibrova in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver five precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered five strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used by Ukrainian army and military airfields over the week, the ministry reported.

"On April 4-10 of this year, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered five combined strikes, in particular, by long-range precision weapons, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, ammunition depots, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army, five territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, 82 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and 11 electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 64 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 31 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 personnel, 31 armored combat vehicles, 129 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 ammunition depots and two electronic warfare and counter-fire radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,045 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,045 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,045 personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles, 110 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns and 14 electronic warfare and counter-fire radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 41 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,420 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 47 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, two airmobile brigades, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,420 personnel, two tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles, 57 motor vehicles and 16 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,020 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,020 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,020 personnel, two tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 57 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 365 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 98 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and 23 electronic warfare and counter-fire radar stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops destroy four Grad rocket launchers in Ukraine operation over week

Russian troops destroyed a British-made short-range air defense system and four Grad multiple rocket launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed four Grad multiple rocket launchers and a British-made Raven surface-to-air missile system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,411 Ukrainian UAVs, 54 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,411 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 54 smart bombs over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 54 guided aerial bombs, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, six Neptune long-range missiles and 2,411 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian Neptune-MD long-range missile over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune-MD long-range missile and four naval drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army and a Neptune-MD long-range missile," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 133,128 unmanned aerial vehicles, 654 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,803 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,698 multiple rocket launchers, 34,382 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,045 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.