Hainan to actively promote hiring of foreign professionals — authorities

HAIKOU /China/, April 10. /TASS/. Authorities of China’s Hainan province will continue to actively pursue policies aimed at attracting highly qualified foreign professionals in the coming years, the province’s governor Liu Xiaoming said.

"We are building an open international hub for attracting professional talent. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) <…>, Hainan maintained the most favorable visa-free entry policies in China and introduced an innovative system for issuing work permits to foreigners — the number of those arriving in the province for employment increased by 90%," he said at a special press conference on the development prospects of the Hainan Free Trade Port during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

According to the governor, the provincial authorities plan to create "a more open mechanism for attracting in-demand professionals" and accelerate the implementation of the "One Million Talents Entering Hainan" program. The government will introduce more convenient entry and exit policies, "deepen institutional and systemic reforms in the development of professional talent, continuously unlock their innovative and creative potential, and accelerate the formation of an island rich in talent and technological innovation," he added.

Liu Xiaoming also confirmed that Hainan will increase its level of economic openness and expand foreign trade in both goods and services. In recent years, the province has actively sought to integrate into international markets. "During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, we will continue removing barriers to cross-border movement of goods and production factors <…>, focus on strengthening the 'investment free port' brand, develop digital trade through innovation, and actively promote an offshore trade model," he said.

He added that Hainan will “steadily expand openness in the financial sector, create a more flexible and open shipping system, and establish an efficient, convenient, and secure mechanism for cross-border data flows.” According to Liu Xiaoming, the provincial authorities also intend to ensure alignment between national and international rules, regulatory frameworks, and standards, while promoting economic cooperation and strengthening free trade ties with countries in the region.

Hainan experimental zone

In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the establishment of a pilot zone and free trade port on Hainan. The initiative aims to integrate the island into globalization and the international division of labor, while laying a strong foundation for innovation. Local authorities are creating favorable conditions for investors and developing scientific and industrial infrastructure. In December 2025, the province transitioned to a new customs regime eliminating duties on a wide range of goods. According to government plans, by 2050 the region is expected to become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, hosting campuses of leading universities, cutting-edge laboratories, and headquarters of global corporations.