Orban calls on EU to restore normal relations with Russia

BUDAPEST, April 10. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the European Union to resume oil and gas supplies from Russia, restore normal relations with Moscow, and ultimately realize that it will never be able to isolate it economically.

He recalled that the European Union continues trying to bar Russian energy supplies to the European market in a bid to support Ukraine. "But Brussels has lost this fight with Russia because it looks like the Russians can now sell their raw materials to anyone but Europe and earn a lot of money on this," he said in an interview with the ATV television company.

According to Orban, European leaders should finally realize that they "cannot isolate Russia from the global economy." "Cheap Russian oil should be let into Europe, otherwise the European economy will be unable to go on" amid the pending energy crisis, he stressed.

"Let us return to normal life, let us trade with Russia," he added.