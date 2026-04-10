Trump says Iranians are still alive only to negotiate with US

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that the Iranians have been spared in the US military operation only to be able to negotiate with Washington.

"The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the world by using international waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The Iranians are better at handling the fake news media, and ‘public relations,’ than they are at fighting!" he wrote in another post.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.