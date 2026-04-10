Russia calls on participants in talks on Iran to show responsible approach

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all the participants in the talks on Iran that are due to take place in Pakistan to demonstrate a responsible approach and refrain from any actions that could derail them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the situation in the Middle East.

"We call on all parties to the announced talks in Pakistan to show a responsible approach and avoid any actions that could upend this chance," it said.

The ministry underscored that talks open up an opportunity for settling the crisis in the Gulf region. "Most of the world countries support this process and hope for the success of the talks between the United States and Iran are set to begin in Islamabad with the mediation of our Pakistani friends," it noted. "However, regrettably, there are forces that are slowing down the progress toward peace, wittingly or unwittingly creating obstacles along this way."

"In particular, those who unleashed aggression against Iran, and now accuse it of problems related to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, must not gloss over how events actually unfolded, and the fact that before February 28, this important water artery was functioning without interruption," the ministry pointed out.

Ending the war

The ministry stressed that the major task today is to "remove the root causes of the devastating conflict in the region, i.e. to end the war unleashed by the United States and Israel."

"Among its consequences are the losses incurred on the countries on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as hostilities in the Lebanese-Israeli border area, and airstrikes on Lebanon that must be immediately stopped," the ministry said.

Via diplomacy

The ministry stated that Moscow calls for settling all disputes between the states by political and diplomatic means. "We advocate resolving existing disagreements between countries in the region through political and diplomatic means," the statement says.

The ministry also reiterated that Russia’s initiative on the concept of Gulf security via a dialogue between the littoral states with Iran is still on the table. "We reaffirm the relevance of Russia’s initiative to coordinate the concept of Gulf security through establishing a dialogue between all the littoral countries - the Arab states and the Islamic Republic of Iran - with the participation and assistance of external players who can sincerely contribute to achieving an honest and sustainable balance of interests," the ministry said.