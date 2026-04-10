Russian MP suggests Kiev trying to disrupt Easter truce with Bryansk attack

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s missile attack on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region can be seen as an attempt by the Kiev regime to derail the upcoming Easter ceasefire, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

The Bryansk Region governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said earlier that Ukrainian troops had used Neptune long-range guided missiles to attack the region and that Russian air defenses had shot all of them down. However, falling fragments wounded a woman, destroyed four houses and damaged 15 more.

"I don’t rule out that this could be another provocation geared toward upending the ceasefire that has not yet come into force. But Russia is fully prepared to fence off such provocations and all the vile attempts to use the ceasefire for military purposes," said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

According to the lawmaker, Vladimir Zelensky "is only declaring" his readiness for the ceasefire. "While Russia is demonstrating humanity and mercy, showing respect to the feelings and traditions of Orthodox believers, the Banderites are furiously shelling peaceful cities and schools," he stressed.

About the Easter ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an Easter ceasefire effective from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 to midnight on April 12. Russian forces have been ordered to suspend combat operations along all parts of the frontline but be ready to thwart any potential aggression from the enemy.

This ceasefire will be the fourth one since the beginning of the special military operation. The first truce was declared for Christmas 2023 from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on January 6 until 12:00 a.m.Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on January 8. The Kiev regime ignored that truce, which the Kremlin deemed "cynical and inexplicable." The second one, an Easter truce, was declared in 2025 from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21. The ceasefire was violated by Ukrainian troops. The third truce was a 72-hour ceasefire declared by Russia on May 8-11, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Kiev publicly rejected that ceasefire.

Russia also proposed a two-to-three-day truce on specific frontline sections in June 2025 to evacuate bodies of fallen soldiers. Kiev rejected it.