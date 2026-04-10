Baltic states deny Ukraine access to their airspace for attacks on Russia's territory

VILNIUS, April 10. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have denied Ukraine access to their airspace for attacks on Russia, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported in a joint declaration by the foreign ministers of the Baltic States.

"The Baltic states have never allowed their territories and airspace to be used for drone attacks against targets in Russia," the statement reads.

It claims that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia officially informed Russian embassy representatives in their countries about this matter.