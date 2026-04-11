Iran, US to negotiate both directly and through intermediaries — CNN

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. The talks between the Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad are expected to take place in two formats, direct and indirect, the CNN TV channel reported, citing sources.

The agenda for the talks will likely be approved by the US and Iran through representatives for Pakistan acting as a mediator, after which the parties will move on to direct negotiations, according to the report.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. The parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations, he said. The decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz, Trump noted. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease defensive attacks provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiations in Islamabad.