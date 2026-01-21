MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. It is premature to determine whether the so-called Peace Board, organized by US President Donald Trump, will succeed in resolving various conflicts, as this first requires addressing their underlying causes, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

In this context, Medvedchuk highlighted the ongoing crisis at the United Nations. "The UN has failed to resolve conflicts in the Middle East, Venezuela, Ukraine, and many other regions," he stated. "There is no guarantee that the Board of Peace will be any more successful. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that resolving a conflict necessitates addressing its root causes," he wrote in an opinion piece on Smotrim.ru.

Medvedchuk questioned whether Trump, as the leader of the Peace Board, would be capable of identifying the causes of the Gaza Strip conflict and securing international support to resolve it. "To do so, he must first pinpoint these causes and then propose a concrete plan to eliminate them. He has yet to do either. If he does, some countries will agree, while others will oppose - as French President Emmanuel Macron has already demonstrated. Vladimir Zelensky's position, however, is not considered here. This dynamic will shape the international agenda, not only for Gaza but for the future of global relations," Medvedchuk concluded.

Previously, several countries received invitations from the United States to join the Board of Peace. The initiative is expected to be launched during the second phase of the peace plan, which was agreed upon in October 2025 between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received an invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace and that this possibility was currently under consideration.