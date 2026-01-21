Potential change of Greenland status to entail changes for fisheries — expert

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The potential change of the state status of Greenland will lead to "tectonic" changes for the global fisheries sector, President of the All-Russian Association of Fishery Enterprises German Zverev said.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly indicated the need for Greenland to become part of the United States. The island is now part of Denmark with rights of an autonomous territory.

"The possible change of the state status of Greenland will entail tectonic changes in the global fisheries segment," Zverev said. "It will completely change the whole fishing system in the North Atlantic. It will increase the US exclusive economic zone that will wedge in space where EU countries and Iceland are fishing now," he noted.

"This will result in loss of sense for decisions of certain international fisheries organizations, which unlawfully made the decision to exclude Russia in their time, and will now get an unexpected boomerang," Zverev said. The global fisheries in the form they existed from early 2000s recedes into the past, he noted.

"The revolt of certain ‘third world’ countries occurred last spring in the WTO against the proposed ban on subsidizing construction and operation of the fishing fleet. A change in focus of the states in the fisheries sphere, which was made by many countries of Africa and South Asia in their national doctrines. The obvious implementation of long-term plans of creating strongholds in the largest fishing centers by China. All of them are signs of restructuring of the global fishing industry. However, Greenland is like an earthquake then," Zverev added.