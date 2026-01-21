Putin confirms plans to meet with US envoys on Thursday

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he will meet with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner on Thursday for another round of consultations on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, the head of state touched upon the situation around the Gaza Strip, Washington’s invitation for Russia to join the Board of Peace, US efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and the future of Russia’s assets frozen in the United States.

"I plan to discuss these issues with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with whom I will hold talks tomorrow, as well as with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who will also be in Moscow tomorrow to continue dialogue on issues related to the Ukrainian settlement," the Russian leader specified.