Russian Energy Ministry notes fuel offer growth after completion of turnarounds

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry notes stabilization of the domestic fuel market and the supply increased in particular because of the completion of turnarounds at refineries.

"The favorable price situation in the large wholesale and small wholesale segment amid the saturation of international regional fuel markets and measures timely taken by the Russian government provieed for price stabilization of independent gas station chains, which also has a favorable effect on growing competition and the fuel distribution system," the ministry said.

The government extended the temporary ban on motor gasoline exports and on diesel fuel exports for non-producers in December 2025, the ministry noted. Therefore, the entire additional volume of produced light oil products goes to the domestic market, forming inventories for the period of demand growth in spring, the ministry added.