Putin highlights need for long-term solution to Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. It’s crucial to make sure that the process related to the Gaza Strip has a positive impact on efforts to find a long-term solution to the Middle East conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, the head of state pointed out that the offer to join the Board of Peace that Moscow had received was primarily about resolving the situation in the Middle East and finding ways to solve the pressing problems that the Palestinian people were facing.

"In this regard, I would like to highlight the most important thing. The most important thing is to make sure that the entire process has a positive impact on efforts to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which would be based on decisions made by the United Nations. The essential needs and aspirations of the Palestinians should be taken into account," the president stressed.

According to him, this is about rebuilding the Gaza Strip, including its social infrastructure, medical facilities, and water supply system, and ensuring uninterrupted food supplies.