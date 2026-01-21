Kiev believes negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement ’90% done’ — Witkoff

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Kiev believes the negotiations to settle the Ukrainian conflict are "90% done."

"The Ukrainians have said that we’re 90% done and I agree with them. In fact, I think that we’ve made even more significant improvement. I don’t know about the next few weeks, but I know we’ve made more progress in the last six or seven weeks since Geneva, according to the Ukrainians, more progress than in the last three or four years," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

At the same time, Witkoff avoided answering directly when asked if it is realistic to overcome the remaining differences in the coming weeks.

"Well, you've heard the Ukrainians. They said that we're making more progress than they've seen in several years. We've been making progress since Geneva. So there's been lots of progress in the last six or eight weeks," the US envoy said.

According to Witkoff, he will fly to Moscow tomorrow evening with businessman Jared Kushner. Then, they will travel to the UAE for working group meetings.

Earlier in Davos, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev met with Witkoff and Kushner. The talks lasted more than two hours. The envoy said his meetings were constructive and Russian approaches are gaining support. In turn, Witkoff described his talks with Dmitriev as "very positive.".