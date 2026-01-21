Israeli military targets Hezbollah’s weapons depots in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, January 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on weapons depots and an underground weapons storage site belonging to the Shia organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF struck terror infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon. As part of the strikes, the IDF struck weapon storage facilities and an underground site used for storing Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon," the statement reads.

According to the Israeli military, "the infrastructure sites struck were located in the center of civilian areas." "This is yet another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's strategy to cynically use and brutally exploit Lebanese civilians as human shields by operating out of civilian areas," the military noted.

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians including the use of precise munitions, advanced warnings to the population in the area, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," the IDF added.