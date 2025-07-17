MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kiev is going to blow up an ammonia distribution point in the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and accuse Russia of a man-made disaster, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev said on Thursday.

Over 550 metric tons of ammonia may be released into the atmosphere in case of the detonation, he specified.

"During operational measures on July 3, 2025, it was found that Ukrainian servicemen had installed antenna mast equipment at a large ammonia distribution point near the settlement of Novotroitskoye. The enterprise is a hazard class 1 facility that may release over 550 metric tons of liquid ammonia into the atmosphere, if it comes under a strike. The intention is to subsequently accuse our country of deliberately creating a man-made disaster and inflict reputational damage on our country," the Russian general specified.

The use of an increased hazard facility for military purposes is a violation of international humanitarian law, he stressed.

This false flag operation is part of a "barbaric tactic" worked out by Kiev with the support of its Western handlers long ago "to conduct warfare by the ‘chemical belt’ method of installing and detonating containers with toxic substances in the areas of combat operations by Russian troops," Rtishchev said.