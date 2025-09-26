MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian servicemen liberated four settlements in the special military operation zone, including Yunakovka in the Sumy Region, over the week, the Defense Ministry reported.

Liberating settlements

"During the past week, the Battlegroup Dnepr advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses in the Sumy Region during offensive operations, liberating the settlement of Yunakovka. As a result of active and decisive actions, the Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Pereyezdnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past week, the Battlegroup East advanced deep into enemy defenses. It liberated the settlements of Berezovoye and Kalinovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement said.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,605 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week.

"The enemy lost more than 1,605 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 108 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns. In addition, Russian forces destroyed 59 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 39 ammunition and materiel depots," it specified.

The ministry added that the Battlegroup West inflicted losses on formations of enemy’s four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,135 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "Over the week, the Ukrainian forces lost in the zone of responsibility of the Russian Battlegroup East over 2,135 personnel, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 97 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns," the ministry said. The enemy also lost six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center is conducting active offensive operations in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. "Units of the Battlegroup Center continued active offensive operations in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement said.

"During the week, the enemy lost an estimated 3,675 personnel, three tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, three airborne brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup North

The Ukrainian forces lost up to 1,250 troops in the Battlegroup North’s area of responsibility in one week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Over the past week, enemy losses in the Battlegroup North’s area of responsibility amounted to up to 1,250 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 62 vehicles, and 15 field artillery pieces. Nine electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 29 ammunition and supply depots were destroyed," the news release reads.

The ministry also said that the manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s five mechanized brigades, motorized infantry brigade, Jaeger brigade, airborne assault brigade, two assault regiments and territorial defense brigade also sustained losses.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week.

"Over the past week, the Ukrainian army lost in this direction more than 1,540 personnel, three tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 74 motor vehicles, 26 field artillery guns, 13 electronic warfare and counterbattery stations and 36 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army," it specified.

Units of the Battlegroup South cleared up 25.5 square kilometers of territory south of the Kleban Byk reservoir in one week, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Black Sea Fleet, Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed 23 drone boats and five Ukrainian military boats in the special military operation over the past week.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry stated.

"The Ukrainian army lost more up to 380 personnel, three combat armored vehicles, 40 motor vehicles and four artillery guns. In addition, Russian forces destroyed 25 electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army," it specified.

Air defense

Russian air defense forces shot down 1,724 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 24 guided aerial bombs and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the week.

New strikes

Russian units delivered one massive and six group strikes with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on military targets in Ukraine over the past week. "Over the week of September 20-26, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport and energy infrastructure facilities supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, military airfield infrastructure, workshops for the production and sites for the storage and launch of attack long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, special forces, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.