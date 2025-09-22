Lavrov's packed agenda at UNGA could include talks with America's Rubio — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Dozens of meetings for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are being arranged on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, including those with US representatives, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We have already mentioned that dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings are in the works for Sergey Lavrov, as it usually happens at the General Assembly, and that includes with the American side," the diplomat said, replying to a question about the possibility of the top Russian diplomat speaking with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on the assembly’s sidelines.

Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly where on September 27 he will address the gathering. Additionally, the Russian foreign minister has other meetings planned on the forum’s sidelines, the most notable being with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The anniversary session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on September 9. The UN High-Level Week will run from September 23 through 29.