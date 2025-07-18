Trump forms 'Patriot Coalition' to boost US defense sector — expert

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is working to create the "Patriot Coalition" to lobby for the interests of the US defense industry and dispose of the EU’s outdated weapons in the fire of the Ukraine conflict, Alexander Stepanov, military expert with the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

According to him, the new coalition will be similar to the one established to replace F-16 fighter jets with F-35s.

"Earlier, active efforts were made regarding F-16 fighter jets, and a European coalition was formed to dispose of them. Now, we can see attempts to take steps to create a globalized Patriot Coalition," Stepanov pointed out.

The expert noted that marketing promotion rules required the disposal not only of the few outdated Patriot air defense systems but also of the functioning ones. This is providing the US with additional niches for defense cooperation on the market to sign contracts with its usual partners and secure the export of advanced Patriot PAC 3 systems. Besides, warehouses are being cleared for new weapons.

Stepanov added that Trump was lobbying for Patriot supplies to the Kiev regime quite persistently as his lobbying aspirations had gone beyond the European Union. According to the analyst, this is clear from the US president’s meeting with Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s crown prince and prime minister. When responding to a reporter’s question afterwards, the prime minister said that Bahrain did not plan to hand Patriot missiles over to Ukraine. Stepanov assumed that at the meeting, Trump could have hinted to the crown prince about the need to send missiles for these systems to Kiev.

"Clearly, Bahrain is not the only, or the last, target of Trump’s use of such power tools to aggressively promote the US defense industry," the expert concluded.

Trump announced on July 16 that the supplies of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a deal with NATO had already begun. He said earlier that Washington had made a decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for the arms deliveries that NATO would coordinate. According to the US president, the shipments will include 17 Patriot systems.