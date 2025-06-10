New billionaire emerges in Russia who earned wealth in pharma — Forbes

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The capital of founder and largest shareholder of Promomed pharmaceutical company Petr Bely has exceeded $1 bln. He has become the fifth Russian billionaire who earned his fortune through the production of medicines, Forbes wrote.

Bely’s fortune is based on his controlling stock interest in Promomed PJSC (around 88%). According to the publication, on Monday, June 9, the price of one share of Promomed during the evening session on the Moscow Exchange was 420.85 rubles, which values the package owned by Bely at 78.4 bln rubles ($995 mln).

Previously, co-owners of Augment Investments holding Viktor Kharitonin and Egor Kulkov, who own shares in pharma producers Pharmstandard, OTCPharm, Biocad, and Generium, as well as founders of R-Pharm Alexey Repik and Pharmasyntez Vikram Punia, became pharma billionaires, Forbes noted. Owners of pharmaceutical distributors, the Protek group and Pulse Pharmaceutical company, Vadim Yakunin and Edward Netylko, are billionaires as well.

Petr Bely was born in 1972. The businessman graduated from Moscow State Medical and Dental University. In 2005, he founded the Promomed company. It comprises an R&D center and the Biokhimik plant. The company develops a broad portfolio of more than 350 medicines in the top ten segments of the pharmaceuticals market. In July 2024, Promomed held an IPO on the Moscow Exchange.