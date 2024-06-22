Ukraine sustains roughly 130 casualties in area controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 130 enemy casualties in the past day, Battlegroup Spokesman Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained roughly 130 casualties. In counterbattery fire, a 155mm M777 howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-20 howitzer and a 105mm M-119 gun were destroyed," he specified.

According to Kodryan, the battlegroup prevented enemy troops from regrouping using artillery fire as its units continued to perform combat tasks in the special military operation zone. Also, Ukrainian boats attempting to disembark on the left bank of the Dnieper River were destroyed, and FPV drones, as well as surveillance and strike drones were downed actively.