Six injured as Ukraine launches 21 attacks on Donbass region in past day

DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. Six people, including a teenager, were wounded as Ukrainian troops shelled localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes at the administration of the head and government of the DPR reported.

"Twenty-one shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [have been recorded]. Six civilians, including a child born in 2010, have been reported injured," a department spokesperson said.

Overall, the Ukrainian military fired 21 munitions of varying types on residential areas in the DPR, with all attacks targeting the Gorlovka sector of the line of engagement. A private home, a bus, passenger cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged.