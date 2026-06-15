US-Iran memorandum includes clause on commitment to peace in Middle East — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran includes a clause on the commitment of Washington and Tehran to support peace and stability in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"What paragraph one of the agreement says is effectively that Iran commits itself, just as the United States commits itself, to regional peace and stability," he said in an interview with CNN.

According to the vice president, this wording implies that Iran will cease supporting the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, as well as the Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement.

Earlier, officials from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, the mediator of the talks, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East. The document is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during the 60-day ceasefire, the parties will discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, among other things. The US naval blockade of Iran will be lifted as of June 15, and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.