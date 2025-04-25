Russia managed to maintain macroeconomic stability under sanctions — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia has managed to maintain macroeconomic stability under all kinds of sanctions, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with TASS.

"The measures taken by the Russian government to restructure the economy and develop domestic production, to reorient foreign economic cooperation and trade have allowed us to adapt our economy to new conditions and preserve macroeconomic stability in the country," Shoigu said.

According to him, external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining Russia’s economic, financial and technological independence "has become the main factor negatively affecting the economic security" of the country.

"They have launched an overt economic war against us and are pursuing a policy aimed at limiting and severing trade, financial and other foreign economic ties between Russia and its partners," the Security Council Secretary noted.

"Access to the global SWIFT banking messaging system, foreign financial markets and payment systems, organizations and exchanges, global reserve currencies, as well as Russian accounts and assets located in foreign territories has been blocked. The sanctions affect the Bank of Russia’s financial messaging system, the Mir payment system, elements of the key financial infrastructure - the Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository, large and systemically important Russian banks, as well as their foreign divisions. And this list of restrictions is regularly updated," Shoigu said.

"The constant improvement of mechanisms for searching for payments with a ‘Russian trace’, the expansion of justifications and simplification of the procedure for applying ‘secondary sanctions’ have significantly increased the risks of our foreign partners falling under sanctions and, as a result, have significantly complicated the conduct of foreign trade operations," he added.