Iran committed to NPT even as it suspends cooperation with IAEA — foreign minister

TEHRAN, July 3. /TASS/. Iran remains committed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency even as it is suspending its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis, sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, our cooperation with the IAEA will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons," he wrote on X.

According to Araghchi, it is clear to Tehran who makes a devastating effect on the process of finding a solution to the crisis over Iran's nuclear program. As an example, he pointed to Germany's open support for the strikes on Iran and its demand for zero enrichment of uranium in Iran.

"The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians," the minister said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law on Wednesday that suspends cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA, Iran's state broadcaster reported. The law takes effect from the moment it gets the president’s signature.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.