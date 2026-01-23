BRUSSELS, January 23. /TASS/. The roadmap for financing Ukraine presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to European leaders envisages allocation of $800 billion over 10 years and the country’s accelerated accession to the EU by 2027, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Yesterday evening, Ursula von der Leyen presented a roadmap for Ukraine's development. It provides Brussels’ consent to all of Ukraine's demands. Ukraine is owed $800 billion, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and additional funding until 2040. We've reached this point. As long as President Zelensky sits on his horse backwards, the people of Brussels will pay right on cue," Orban wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, designated as extremist in Russia).

Orban, who took part in an emergency EU summit in Brussels, said that Hungary will not support the European Commission's plan. According to him, signatures will be collected in February for a national petition protesting Ukraine's funding, which will be sent to the EU leadership.

"We'll be able to tell Brussels: 'We're not paying!'" he concluded.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after the summit in the Belgian capital, Orban said that European leaders had received a confidential document containing Kiev's financial demands totaling $1.5 trillion, which could be compared to the explosion of an atomic bomb. Of this sum, $800 billion is intended for Ukraine to be allocated over 10 years for reconstruction, and $700 billion for military aid.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it would not allow Ukraine's hasty accession to the EU, as this would destroy the European economy and create the threat of a direct military confrontation between Europe and Russia.