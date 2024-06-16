British Navy reports a new attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a new attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of Al-Mukha, Yemen" the statement says. It is noted that authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Later, UKMTO reported citing the ship's captain about two explosions that occurred "in close proximity to the vessel." "The crew and vessel are safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the report says.

Vessels are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO.