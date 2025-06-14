First bus with Russian evacuees from Iran arrives in Azerbaijan — embassy

BAKU, June 14. /TASS/. The first bus with evacuated Russian nationals has crossed the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, the press office of the Russian Embassy in Baku announced on Saturday.

"The first bus with evacuated citizens is already on the territory of Azerbaijan," the embassy stated. "The crossing of the Iranian-Azerbaijani land border continues."

According to earlier media reports, among those evacuated from Iran are members of the film crew of Russia’s famous film director Fyodor Bondarchuk and several artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra.