India cuts oil purchases by 4.3% in April, import spending jumps 50%

NEW DELHI, May 20. /TASS/. India reduced crude oil purchases from abroad by 4.3% in April, while hydrocarbon import costs increased by 50%, The Times of India reported, citing data from the Indian government’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Last month, India imported 20.1 million metric tons of oil, compared to 21 mln metric tons in April 2025. Import spending totaled $16.3 bln, versus $10.7 bln in the same period last year. Average price per barrel reached $114.48 in April this year, up 70% from $67.72 in the same month of 2025.

In April, India’s liquefied natural gas imports declined by nearly 30% to 1.954 bln cubic meters, while domestic production fell to 2.787 bln cubic meters. In the same month of 2025, the figures stood at 2.778 bln cubic meters and 2.908 bln cubic meters, respectively.

According to experts, India purchases 4.3 mln barrels of oil daily worth $180 billion per year. Current oil price spikes could reportedly increase these expenses by $70 bln.