Russia condemns crimes committed by Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Sudan

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow condemns crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, the Russian foreign ministry said after Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin’s meeting with Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Sirraj.

"Key attention was paid to the development of the situation in Sudan with a focus on the need for an immediate cessation of bloodshed and the launch of a full-scale political process to reach a sustainable settlement of the crisis in the country. Sergey Vershinin stressed that Moscow condemns the crimes against civilians committed in the city of El Fasher after it came over under the control of the Rapid Support Forces," the ministry said.

The senior Russian diplomat "reiterated Russia’s principled position in favor of preserving Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the ministry said. "Apart from that, the two diplomats discussed a range of current issues of Russian-Sudanese relations, including the necessity of maintaining active political dialogue."

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Clashes erupted in Khartoum and soon spread across the country, killing more than 40,000 and leaving tens of thousands more injured. More than 13 million people had to flee their homes. The situation in the country is aggravated by outbreaks of diseases, floods, and mass return of refugees amid the collapsed public health system.

The United Nations has voiced concern over the grave humanitarian situation in the region more than once. In August, the UNICEF called the city of El Fasher the epicenter of children’s sufferings, with more than 130,000 minors being cut off relief aid amid hunger, violence, and diseases.