Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye Region nine times in one day, injuring four people

MELITOPOL, January 13. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked settlements in the Zaporozhye Region nine times in one day, injuring four civilians, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out nine attacks on populated areas of the Zaporozhye Region. Unfortunately, there are victims. As a result of an enemy UAV strike on the private sector of the Vasilyevsky municipal district, two women born in 1968 and 1949 and a man born in 1965 were wounded. A woman born in 1976 was injured in the Mikhailovsky municipal district," he wrote.

"Also, as a result of two attacks on apartment buildings in the city of Vasilyevka, the facades were damaged, window panes broken, and damage inflicted on the surrounding area," Balitsky wrote.