RuID experiment for foreigners will run until end of 2027 — MP

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The experiment on the digital identification (RuID) of foreign nationals entering Russia has been extended until the end of 2027, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Oversight, First Deputy Head of the State Duma faction A Just Russia Dmitry Gusev told TASS.

"The experimental program for the preliminary digital identification of visa-free foreign nationals has been extended until December 31, 2027. Notably, the government decree does not merely extend the timeframe but also clarifies the procedure itself, specifically outlining requirements for foreign drivers engaged in international road transport," he said.

The experiment was originally scheduled to run until June 30, 2026. Under a previously adopted government decree, the experiment is being extended until the end of 2027.