More than 6,000 people rescued after earthquake in Venezuela

CARACAS, June 30. /TASS/. More than 6,000 people were rescued and tens of thousands of families received aid after the devastating June 24 earthquake in Venezuela, Chairman of the National Assembly (parliament) Jorge Rodriguez said on the air of the Venezolana de Television channel.

"6,461 people were rescued, and 80,870 families were helped," Rodriguez said. He noted that 28,380 earthquake victims are receiving medical care in hospitals and field camps.

He said that more than 26,000 military personnel and 15,467 volunteers as well as 3,660 rescuers from foreign countries are helping to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

According to the latest official data, 1,943 people were killed and 10,571 injured in Venezuela after two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit the country.