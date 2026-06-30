Bank of Russia crafting defense strategy for Euroclear court battle in Belgium

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is currently developing its defense strategy and tactics for the court battle against Euroclear in Belgium, the regulator’s press service told TASS.

"The Bank of Russia is aware of Euroclear's lawsuit in Belgium, and a defense strategy and tactics are currently being developed for the court," the press service noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Belgian newspaper the Echo reported that the Euroclear depository had filed a lawsuit in Belgium against the Bank of Russia in an attempt to block the enforcement of an 18.2 trillion ruble ($231.5 billion) Moscow Arbitration Court ruling over frozen assets.

On May 26, the Moscow Arbitration Court granted the central bank's motion to enforce the ruling in its lawsuit against Euroclear.

In December 2025, the Bank of Russia filed an 18.2 trillion ruble lawsuit against Euroclear with the Moscow Arbitration Court, amid European Union plans to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits. The Bank of Russia stated that the procedure for enforcing the decision using the defendant's assets, including those located in foreign jurisdictions (both friendly and unfriendly), would be determined after the court ruling enters into legal force.