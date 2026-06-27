Russia succeeds in creating strike UAV industry comparable to nuclear industry — expert

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Since 2022, Russia has successfully established a long-range strike drone industry that rivals its nuclear sector in both technological sophistication and resource investment, according to Dmitry Kuzyakin, an expert in unmanned aviation and general designer at the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, who shared these insights with TASS.

"Russia possesses all the necessary competencies and production capabilities for long-range strike drones," Kuzyakin stated. "The number of strike assets deployed in a single wave surpasses the combined total of Ukraine and NATO countries several times over. Though not widely recognized, this achievement is a source of national pride. Over a few years, we've built an industry comparable to the nuclear industry - marked by advanced technology, expert involvement, and substantial resources. If the nuclear triad symbolizes our strategic strength, then the thousands of Geran drones that we develop, modernize, produce, and deploy daily against adversaries are equally significant feats for our military personnel, engineers, scientists, and industrial workers."

He underscored that the integration of drones into modern warfare marks a fundamental shift from previous conflicts. "Long-range strike drones are now a crucial component of our combat capabilities. While we also possess conventional medium-and long-range weapons, these traditional systems have proven less effective compared to modern drones. They are often more expensive, fewer in number, and lack the agility to adapt swiftly to the dynamic conditions of contemporary combat," Kuzyakin explained.

Furthermore, the expert highlighted the strategic advantages of drones. "They enable rapid force accumulation for strikes and exhibit exceptional capabilities in terms of low-altitude flight, extended range, and surgical accuracy. Drones are also far more resilient against electronic warfare and conventional air defense systems. Their ability to operate in swarms and reconfigure attack patterns mid-strike provides a significant tactical edge," he concluded.