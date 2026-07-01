Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, 179 downed drones

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 179 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Drone debris damaged power lines and struck an unfinished building in the Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko said.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 179 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT) on June 30 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on July 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Tver, and Ulyanovsk regions, the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Aftermath

- Drone debris damaged power lines and landed on an unfinished building in the Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko said.

- No injuries were reported, the governor said.

- Authorities temporarily restricted traffic on a section of the M-5 Ural highway during the drone threat, the Orenburg branch of the Ural Federal Highways Agency (Uralupravtodor) said.

- Authorities have since lifted those restrictions.

- The Ukrainian army attacked a bus depot in the Kalininsky district of Donetsk, destroying five buses, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

- A Ukrainian drone strike wounded three ambulance workers in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.