MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The 40-day operation against Russia announced by Vladimir Zelensky confirms the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Kiev's statements about the "40 days of hell."

"This is another statement that confirms the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime. This fact is not a secret to anyone, including Zelensky's curators and patrons from London, Paris, Brussels and other Western capitals," the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, Kiev's terrorism is "burdened by the ideology of xenophobia, neo-Nazism and simply intolerance towards people who speak a different language, profess a different culture or have their own history and the right to defend and protect it."

She added that Ukraine uses all possible terrorist practices, creates new hybrid formulas of terrorism, including attacks on civilians and information terrorism. "That's where Zelensky's hell is," she said.