EU cannot be allowed at negotiating table on Ukraine — senior Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The EU must not be allowed at the negotiating table on Ukraine because it will "side" with the Kiev regime, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS in an interview.

"The EU’s role [in settling the conflict in Ukraine] is negligible; it doesn’t exist, because the EU is a party to the conflict, and they’ve said so themselves. If we allow the EU to join the negotiating table, it will simply strengthen the opposing side. Why on earth would we play such games? I am categorically against the EU participating in any way in the talks on Ukraine," the senator emphasized.

At the same time, Kosachev noted that dialogue with individual EU leaders is possible, but it should not take the form of a "formal negotiation process."