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Republican convention ahead of US congressional election to be held in Dallas in September

the US leader indicated that the convention will aim to draw attention to measures taken by his administration, including those in the socio-economic sphere

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The US Republican Party plans to hold its first convention before the midterm congressional elections. It will take place on September 9-10 in Dallas, Texas, US President Donald Trump said.

"For the first time ever, the Republican Party will hold a midterm convention. It will be in Dallas, Texas - one of my favorite places in the world," he wrote on the Truth Social network. "It has never been done before, and will be a truly historic event," Trump noted. "Dallas will take center stage on September 9th and 10th," he added.

Trump indicated that the convention will aim to draw attention to measures taken by his administration, including those in the socio-economic sphere. "Oil prices are dropping sharply, even as we denuclearize Iran. We are delivering on the promises that politicians talked about for decades, but never got done," he said.

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United StatesDonald Trump
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