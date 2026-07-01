KURSK, July 1. /TASS/. A crew from the Kozerog artillery unit of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, part of the Battlegroup North, successfully destroyed ten Ukrainian UAV control centers in the Sumy Region over the course of one week. The crew commander, known by his call sign Vorchun - or Grumbler - briefed TASS on the details of the operation.

"Within just seven days, we targeted and eliminated ten enemy UAV control hubs. The Kozerog, which means 'Capricorn,' serves as our 'pocket artillery': lightweight, mobile, and capable of rapid concealment in trenches or forest belts. Our reconnaissance identified enemy equipment - antennas, satellite dishes, and heat signatures - allowing us to strike precisely. As a result, the enemy's ability to coordinate drone operations in the Sumy Region has been effectively neutralized," Vorchun explained.