Iran has not yet gained access to $6 bln of its assets in Qatar — NYP

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. Iranian assets frozen in Qatar have not yet been unblocked and returned to Tehran, the New York Post (NYP) reported, citing a US administration official.

"No frozen funds have been released and no frozen funds will be released unless Iran meets the requirements outlined in the MOU," the source said.

Iran wanted its assets transferred as a lump-sum payment, according to the source. However, Washington advocates splitting the amount and releasing the funds in stages directly to suppliers of humanitarian goods to Iran as progress is made in negotiations on key issues.

On June 29, President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian announced that Iran and Qatar had agreed to unfreeze $6 bln out of a total of $12 bln in Iranian assets held in the emirate. Pezeshkian noted that work was also underway to repatriate the remainder of the funds.