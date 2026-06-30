MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Western sponsors of the Kiev regime are turning a blind eye to Ukrainian armed forces' attacks on civilians and the tragic killing of Russian children, Roza Chemeris of the New People party and a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, has told TASS. Her comments came in response to the overnight strike by Ukrainian forces that resulted in the death of a six-month-old baby in Yegoryevsk, near Moscow.

"Several dozen drones carried out an attack that killed a baby and injured four others in Yegoryevsk, near Moscow. These inhuman perpetrators - who target children and civilians - are not merely criminals or scoundrels. They have become a grim symbol of the neo-Nazi regime that rules Ukraine and the support it receives from certain states," Chemeris stated. "It is precisely because of such heinous acts that the countries backing Vladimir Zelensky refuse to acknowledge, condemn, or even respond to the murders of our children," she added.

Chemeris also cautioned against overestimating Zelensky's significance to his European sponsors, asserting that he is "merely a useful pawn in their hands to express their long-standing hostility toward our country."

"Any tool, as we know, is ultimately used for destruction - sometimes even of its own creator. This destructive path threatens to bring down both Ukraine’s so-called leader and his increasingly fragile backers," she concluded.