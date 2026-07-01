China to accelerate development of world-class armed forces — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. China intends to accelerate the development of world-class armed forces and complete the modernization of its national defense and military within the planned timeframe, President Xi Jinping stated.

"We must accelerate the development of a world-class Chinese People’s Liberation Army, achieve the goals set for the army's 100th anniversary within the scheduled timeframe, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interest," the Chinese leader said at a commemorative gathering marking the Chinese Communist Party’s 105th anniversary.

He emphasized that "a strong country must have a strong military" and that national security is impossible without powerful armed forces. Xi Jinping added that China must steadfastly follow its own path of army development, strengthening its political, technological, personnel, and legal components, and contributing more to global peace and development.