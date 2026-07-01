Russia plans to send volunteers on humanitarian missions abroad — newspaper

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian authorities are planning to dispatch Russian qualified volunteers on humanitarian missions to other countries, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported, citing a volunteering development plan for 2026-2028, developed by Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and other ministries with the participation of the Dobro online platform and the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodyozh).

The newspaper citing the report notes that Russia has to form an international volunteer reserve in order to provide targeted assistance abroad and to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian standing. Chairman of the youth policy committee of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) and head of the Dobro online platform Artyom Metelev told Izvestia that the program envisages engaging qualified specialists, for example, medical professionals or restorers.

"In the near future, we are planning to expand the platform’s functions by creating a database of verified hosting organizations, so that we can, according to the Russian President’s instructions, make systematic deployment of volunteers regular and expand it to include not only CIS member states, but also other regions of the world," Metelev told Izvestia.